Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for National Vision (EYE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of National Vision (NASDAQ: EYE) recently:

5/8/2020 – National Vision had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – National Vision had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – National Vision had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – National Vision had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – National Vision had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – National Vision had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – National Vision was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2020 – National Vision had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – National Vision had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – National Vision was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2020 – National Vision was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – National Vision was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – National Vision had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $44.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – National Vision had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of EYE opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.77 and a beta of 2.04. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $75,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,698,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,506,000 after buying an additional 954,841 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth $16,935,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $22,688,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Vision by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,607,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after buying an additional 464,775 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

