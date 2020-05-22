Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dominion Energy (D)

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/20/2020 – Dominion Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dominion Energy’s first-quarter earnings and revenues lagged estimates. Earnings declined year over year due to unfavorable weather conditions. The company is gaining from organic growth projects and its long-term $26B capital spending plan for expansion of electric transmission and distribution, addition of renewable assets, and midstream assets is a major positive. Amid COVID-19 crisis, the company decided to continue providing services even in the event of non-payment of dues. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past 12 months. However, its future earnings may be largely affected by share dilution. Further, the ongoing delay and rising cost of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project may impact the company’s profitability. It is also exposed to risks associated with the operation of nuclear facilities.”

5/15/2020 – Dominion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Dominion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Dominion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $94.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Dominion Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dominion Energy continues to benefit from strong contribution from its business units. The company is gaining from organic growth projects and acquisition synergies. The company’s long-term capital spending plan of $26B for expansion of electric transmission and distribution, addition of renewable assets, and midstream assets is a major positive. Amid COVID- 19 crisis, the company decided to continue providing services even in the event of non-payment of dues. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. However, the company’s future earnings may be largely affected by share dilution. Further, ongoing delay and rising cost of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project may impact the company’s profitability. Dominion is also exposed to the risk associated with the operation of nuclear facilities.”

4/20/2020 – Dominion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $69.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Dominion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Dominion Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dominion Energy continues to benefit from strong contribution from its business units. The company is gaining from organic growth projects and acquisition synergies. The company’s long-term capital spending plan of $26B for expansion of electric transmission and distribution, addition of renewable assets, and midstream assets is a major positive. Amid COVID- 19 crisis, the company decided to continue providing services even in the event of non-payment of dues. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. However, the company’s future earnings may be largely affected by share dilution. Further, ongoing delay and rising cost of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project may impact the company’s profitability. Dominion is also exposed to the risk associated with the operation of nuclear facilities.”

4/3/2020 – Dominion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Dominion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Dominion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:D opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $80.85. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,724,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,548,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,077 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,966 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

