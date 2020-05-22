Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 10,272 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 918,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,501,000 after acquiring an additional 104,737 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,636,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,837,000 after acquiring an additional 135,337 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 592,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,570,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $130.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.25.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $98.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $144.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.46.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $91,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,253.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

