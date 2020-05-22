Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,720 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Lancaster Colony worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,157.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 56.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $143.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.04. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $166.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The business had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LANC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

