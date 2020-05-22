Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 42,392 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,392 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Valley National Bancorp worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLY. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald H. Janis bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,365.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer W. Steans bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $682,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $306.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

