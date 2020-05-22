Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 6,252 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Whirlpool worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 6,648 shares in the company, valued at $751,224. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $119.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average is $130.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

