Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 9,203 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Grand Canyon Education worth $9,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of LOPE opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

