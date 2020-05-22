Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at $1,068,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 34.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 113.4% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 53,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $114,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,931,081.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,081.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.75. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 81.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

