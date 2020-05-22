Rhumbline Advisers Buys 228,893 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 228,893 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Kimco Realty worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 617,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,791,000 after buying an additional 56,653 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,537,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,553,000 after buying an additional 581,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,284,000 after buying an additional 383,610 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 93,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

NYSE:KIM opened at $11.26 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KIM. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

In related news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.