Rhumbline Advisers Buys 30,002 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of American Campus Communities worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after buying an additional 1,693,733 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,949,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,703,000 after buying an additional 149,176 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,635,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,967,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,931,000 after purchasing an additional 99,377 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 147,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACC opened at $31.99 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

ACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

