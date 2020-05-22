Rhumbline Advisers Buys 9,507 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of PNM Resources worth $10,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 101,459 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,561,000 after purchasing an additional 544,712 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19. PNM Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNM. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.