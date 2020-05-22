Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Burlington Stores worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $13,397,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BURL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.96.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $202.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.18 and a 200 day moving average of $203.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.70. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.