Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,572 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Flowers Foods worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 9.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 292,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 74.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,211,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 517,383 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 375,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 47.0% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of FLO stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

FLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,659,915.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.