Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Wynn Resorts worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $83.15 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($2.49). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,008.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

