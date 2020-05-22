Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Anixter International worth $10,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Anixter International by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Anixter International by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,117,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anixter International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anixter International during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anixter International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Anixter International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXE opened at $93.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.63. Anixter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $99.39.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anixter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Anixter International Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE).

Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.