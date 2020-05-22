Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.37% of Avista worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Avista by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Avista by 22.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Avista by 1.0% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA opened at $38.12 on Friday. Avista Corp has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.29.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 93.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVA. Williams Capital upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,008,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 192,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,713,060.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $783,520.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 223,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,067.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,842,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

