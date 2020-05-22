Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.87 Million Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 319,543 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Glacier Bancorp worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,019,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,876,000 after buying an additional 112,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,630,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,975,000 after buying an additional 83,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,973,000 after buying an additional 141,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,394,000 after buying an additional 37,370 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GBCI opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBCI. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

In other news, CFO Ron J. Copher bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,719.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler bought 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.