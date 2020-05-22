Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.05 Million Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,302 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of New Jersey Resources worth $11,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.60 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

In related news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $267,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

