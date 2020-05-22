Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.10 Million Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,111 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Signature Bank worth $11,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,166,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,511,000 after buying an additional 688,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $53,892,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Signature Bank by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 444,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,721,000 after purchasing an additional 178,473 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 148,338 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,528,000 after purchasing an additional 101,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Hovde Group downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.15.

Shares of SBNY opened at $99.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

