Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.55 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Acuity Brands worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $143.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.18 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.