Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.97 Million Stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Globus Medical worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,642,000. AXA increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,220,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,841,000 after purchasing an additional 443,562 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2,409.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 224,002 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 162,559 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,980,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.98. Globus Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.