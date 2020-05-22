Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Five Below worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Five Below by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE opened at $97.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average is $104.48. Five Below Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.