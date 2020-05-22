Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,621 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of PS Business Parks worth $10,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,161,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,619,000 after acquiring an additional 159,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 84,511 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 291.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,029,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.68. PS Business Parks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.48 and a fifty-two week high of $192.13.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $106.22 million during the quarter. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.22% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PS Business Parks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

