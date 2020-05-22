Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 21,318 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,318 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Lincoln National worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 986.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,251.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. Insiders bought a total of 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $223,075 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

