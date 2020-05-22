Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 27,972 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 340,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,972 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 293.4% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth about $4,856,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 115.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 46,785 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 230,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.59 per share, with a total value of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.76. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.61 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 2.44%. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

