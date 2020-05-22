Rhumbline Advisers Sells 44,042 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,042 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of J2 Global worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,703,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,651,000 after purchasing an additional 936,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $51,678,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,273,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,040,000 after purchasing an additional 355,483 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter worth about $12,518,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 28.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,711,000 after purchasing an additional 163,769 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. J2 Global Inc has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.17.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 13,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

