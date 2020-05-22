Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,345 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Darling Ingredients worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John O. Muse bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 137,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,716.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $1,297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 949,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,635,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,100. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAR stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. Darling Ingredients Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $852.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.