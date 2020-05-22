RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Update

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of REDU opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.62 million, a PE ratio of 193.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. RISE Education Cayman has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REDU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in RISE Education Cayman in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in RISE Education Cayman in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,218,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 140,491 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

