Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 20th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$366.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$421.22 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform underweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.00.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$55.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.35. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.53. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$37.76 and a 1 year high of C$62.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.279 per share. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.71%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

