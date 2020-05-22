Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,238 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

NYSE:RHI opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $63.97.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

