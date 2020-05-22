Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global cut Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.36.

Shares of PANW opened at $229.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 8,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $184.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,406.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $2,330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 986,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,651,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 7,975 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

