Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Update

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 7,090,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 965,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 222,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 89,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 83,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 20.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 140.20% and a negative net margin of 54.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

