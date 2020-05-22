Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $96.87 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $104.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

