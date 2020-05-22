Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price upped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of ROST opened at $96.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.51. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.12). Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,030,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 464,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,069,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,295 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ross Stores by 16.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,522,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,232,384,000 after buying an additional 3,204,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,886,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,178,183,000 after buying an additional 173,336 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

