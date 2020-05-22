Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded to Hold by Cfra

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by research analysts at Cfra to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of RCL opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,688,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.