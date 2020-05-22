RSA Insurance Group’s (RSA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RSA. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 561.23 ($7.38).

RSA stock opened at GBX 372.80 ($4.90) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. RSA Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 321.20 ($4.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 370.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 491.09.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). As a group, equities analysts forecast that RSA Insurance Group will post 4942.999778 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sonia Baxendale acquired 2,000 shares of RSA Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

