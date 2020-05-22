Ruffer LLP Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3,469.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,867 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

