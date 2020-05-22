Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 386,111 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1,709.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,111 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.55% of Healthcare Services Group worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 174,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 81,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,101,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,757,000 after acquiring an additional 685,863 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,173,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after acquiring an additional 231,472 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.18 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.10%.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

