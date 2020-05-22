Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,133 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of QTS Realty Trust worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,024,000 after buying an additional 59,684 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,019,000 after buying an additional 25,738 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,000,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,062,000 after purchasing an additional 61,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of QTS opened at $61.91 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $68.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -213.48 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

In other news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,435 shares of company stock valued at $20,682,208. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.77.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.