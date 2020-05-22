Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 88,072 Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 88,072 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of Colfax worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Colfax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colfax by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Colfax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 14,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $340,622.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,159.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liam Kelly bought 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.43 per share, for a total transaction of $149,108.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,322.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFX opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Colfax Corp has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $816.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.17 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

