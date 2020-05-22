Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 245,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after buying an additional 184,310 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 262,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after buying an additional 162,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,697,000 after buying an additional 84,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Diageo by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,071,000 after purchasing an additional 80,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $139.35 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.52.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Investec cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Edward Jones cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

