Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,439 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth $1,158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

KL opened at $39.02 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $554.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

