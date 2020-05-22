Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.45 Million Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Armstrong World Industries worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $61,583,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,250,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,017,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,517,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 206,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 110,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 801,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,283,000 after purchasing an additional 101,134 shares in the last quarter.

AWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $71.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.23. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.87.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 71.34% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

