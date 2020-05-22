Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,818 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Nucor worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Nucor from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

