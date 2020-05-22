Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.85 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of AMETEK worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $84.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.12. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

