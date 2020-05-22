Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.87 Million Position in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.16% of Primoris Services worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 1,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRIM opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. Primoris Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.80 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,663 shares in the company, valued at $60,254.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRIM. ValuEngine downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

