Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.35 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 2,735.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 313,546 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.90% of Chart Industries worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 30,555 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 64,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

In other Chart Industries news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $149,738.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at $309,564.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Champion Vii Bishop bought 10,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

GTLS stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.65. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $82.49.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

