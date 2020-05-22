Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.81 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 143.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,961 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

NYSE:K opened at $61.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,612,000 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

