Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.90 Million Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 121.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 238,134 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.04% of WESCO International worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after buying an additional 45,957 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 229,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,217,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,725,000.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.95. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $42.35.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

