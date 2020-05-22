Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,475 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $84,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 735,272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,762,000 after purchasing an additional 199,705 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $16,707,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $124.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $127.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.81.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $289,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,257,865.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,137 shares of company stock worth $13,478,453 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

